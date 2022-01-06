The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre is gearing up for their 2022 season.
The first show in this year’s season is “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”
The adaptation of the Kate Dicamillo novel, according to Dramatic Publishing, “explores what it means to love, what it is to lose that love and how to find the courage to love again.” The play explores that through the tale of an expensive toy rabbit who gets lost on an ocean voyage and sinks to the bottom of the sea, and the adventures rabbit Edward has in the ensuing years.
The show is slated to open Feb. 25, Feb. 26, Feb. 27 and March 4, March 5 and March 6 in the Uptown Theatre at First Street Community Center in Mount Vernon.
July will see the theatre group tackling the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
The musical tells the tale of a narrator’s favorite fictitious 1928 musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone.” According to Music Theatre International, “Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.”
A search for the next director of the Shakespeare in the Park production for the theatre company has been extended to early January, with this year’s show slated to be “As You Like it.”
Directors are encouraged to bring whatever concept they have for the Shakespeare comedy to stage it in Uptown Mount Vernon this year.
Those interested in directing the show can find a form for the director position at the Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre website, which needs to be filled out with a resume to MVLCTShakespeare@gmail.com. Deadline for applications to be director of that show is Jan. 15, 2022. The show itself will be held in September, coinciding once again with the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival. Rehearsals will be held at Uptown Theatre in First Street Community Center, with final dress rehearsals and the performances to be held at the Memorial Park Gazebo.
The final show in the 2022 season will be a presentation of “The Game’s Afoot” (also known as Holmes for the Holidays) scheduled for November.
According to playwright Ken Ludwig, “This play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears.”