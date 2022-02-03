Artist’s receptionAn artist’s reception for Cornell College graduate Rupert Kinnard (class of 1979) will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at Peter Paul Luce Gallery in McWethy Hall. An informal talk with Kinnard will begin at 5 p.m. Kinnard’s art is also on display in the Gallery through the month of February and early March.
Lisbon band concert The Lisbon band program will host a fifth through 12th grade concert Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Lisbon Auditorium.
Mount Vernon
orchestra concertThe Mount Vernon middle school and high school orchestra will hold a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center. Come see fourth grade through high school seniors perform pieces they have been working on this winter.
Festival of BandsThe Mount Vernon Festival of Bands will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, beginning at 7 p.m. Middle school (sixth grade) through high school bands will perform.
High School cheerThe Mount Vernon High School cheer event will be held beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium Friday, Feb. 25. Come see cheerleaders of all ages showcase what they learned in the camp earlier in the day, as well as performances from the current cheerleaders at Mount Vernon Schools.
The Miraculous
Journey of Edward TulaneMount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 3, Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. The shows will be held at Uptown Theatre in the First Street Community Center in Mount Vernon. The play stars Kim Benesh, Mary Blacharski, Bill Croghan, Carley Hutson, Braden JP Rood, and Amy White. Grant Freeman is directing, assisted by stage manager Audrey Tucker. Tickets are on sale for the show now at mvlct.com.
All Sing ConcertThe Mount Vernon middle school and high school choirs will perform an all-sing concert Tuesday, March 1, at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center. Singers from the choirs in sixth grade through high school will participate.
Cornell College
presents Little WomenCornell College will be presenting the musical “Little Women” in early March. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Keep your eyes on Cornell College’s website for more information on when and where the production will be streamed and how to get free tickets to the show.