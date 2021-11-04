The Importance of Being Earnest The Cornell College Student Theatre Council will be presenting “The Importance of Being Earnest” Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at First Street Community Center Theatre in uptown Mount Vernon. The show is directed by Gwendolyn Farris. Showtime on Friday is 7 p.m., and the Saturday show starts at 2 p.m.
According to the council’s description of the show, “Two young gents have taken to bending the truth in order to put some excitement into their lives. Worthing has invented a brother, Ernest, whom he uses as an excuse to leave his dull life behind to visit Gwendolyn. Moncrieff decides to take the name Ernest when visiting Worthing’s young and beautiful ward, Cecily. Things start to go awry when they end up together in the country and their deceptions are discovered.”
Mount Vernon middle school band/choir concert
The Mount Vernon Middle School sixth grade band, choir and orchestra will hold a concert Thursday, Nov. 4 (tonight) at 7 p.m. at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium.
Lisbon’s “Rehearsal for Murder”
Lisbon Drama Department will be presenting the play “Rehearsal for Murder” Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Lisbon School Auditorium. Doors open for the show at 6:15 p.m. with no reserved seating. Tickets are $10 each.
Eddie Piccard Quartet and All that Jazz
The Eddie Piccard Quarter and All That Jazz, as well as The Busch Brothers will be performing in the Uptown Theatre of the First Street Community Center Saturday, Nov. 13. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door or can be purchased from Mike Smith at Bauman’s Clothing or by calling 319-895-8692. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments, as long as they are consumed in the tip proof cup sold by the First Street Community Center for $5.
Mount Vernon band
The Mount Vernon High School Band will perform in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Chicago Thursday, Nov. 25.
Dance team
The Lisbon Dance Team will be holding a preview show of their routine to be performed at the State Dance competition. The preview performance is Monday, Nov. 29, at the Lisbon Lion’s Den from 8 to 9 p.m. The State Dance competition is Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Dance Arts Iowa
Dance Arts Iowa will be performing The Nutcracker Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center. Show time is 2 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10.