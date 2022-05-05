Washington Elementary School kindergarten circusWashington Elementary will host a kindergarten circus today (Thursday, May 5) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Middle School gymnasium and district auditorium.
Chalk the Walk Chalk the Walk will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in uptown Mount Vernon.
Concert Choir finaleThe Mount Vernon Concert Choir will host a final concert Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium.
Pop show choirThe Mount Vernon High School Show Choir will have a concert 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium.
Dance Arts Iowa Spring RecitalDance Arts Iowa will host a spring recital at Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium on Sunday, May 15.
Lisbon Fine Arts Awards nightThe Lisbon Schools Fine Arts Awards night will be held Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Lisbon Auditorium.
Mount Vernon Middle
School band concertThe Mount Vernon Middle School band will host a sixth through eighth grade concert Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium.
Lisbon Variety showThe Lisbon elementary school will be holding a variety show from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the Lisbon Auditorium.
Mount Vernon Fine
Arts Award nightMount Vernon High School’s fine arts award night will be held at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon Middle
School orchestra concertThe Mount Vernon Middle School orchestra concert will be held Thursday, May 19, at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.
GraduationsLisbon graduation will be held Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at Walmer Field in Lisbon. Mount Vernon high school graduation will be held Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.
Mount Vernon Middle
School choir concertThe Mount Vernon Middle School choir will hold a concert at the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23.
Mount Vernon Middle
School talent showThe Mount Vernon Middle School will host a talent show Tuesday, May 24, from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. at the Mount Vernon District Auditorium.
Community theatre auditions Auditions for Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community theatre’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” will take place Sunday, May 15, and Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at First Street Community Center. Please prepare 16 to 32 measures from classical musical theater repertoire to be sung a capella.