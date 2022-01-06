Tri-Rivers Conference SpeechThe Lisbon Speech team will be participating in the Tri-Rivers Conference large group speech tournament at Marquette Catholic Saturday, Jan. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The team will also compete at district large group speech meet at Monticello Saturday, Jan. 22. State large group speech contest will also be at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School Saturday, Feb. 5.
WaMac Conference speech meet The Mount Vernon High School speech team will participate in a conference large group speech meet at Maquoketa High School beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The team will also compete at district large group speech meet at Monticello Saturday, Jan. 22. State large group speech contest will also be at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School Saturday, Feb. 5.
MLK Speech and vigilJoin the Office of Intercultural Life and the Office of Spiritual Life in recreating part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech Monday, Jan. 17, followed by a vigil, led by Rev. Melea from Thomas Commons to Allee Chapel. The event begins at 5:15 p.m.
Civil rights movie screeningJoin the Office of Intercultural Life for a movie night at the local Bijou Theater Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. People will view a civil rights-focused film and will be offering unlimited popcorn and soda.
This event is open to both the Cornell College community and the greater local community.
Please email interculutral_life@cornellcollege.edu to RSVP as space is limited.
Community Compassion
art projectPlease join the Office of Intercultural Life on the OC for a community art project Wednesday, Jan. 19. We will be painting individual canvasses with various quotes from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Participants will paint individual canvasses that we will use to create a greater collaged mural. This event is open to the Cornell College community and the greater local community.
Soul Food dinnerThe conclusion of the MLK week events at Cornell College will be a catered soul food dinner at Stoner House, as well as a discussion on the importance of food, especially soul food, in bringing together communities and conversations. The dinner Is Friday, Jan. 21, beginning at 6 p.m., and open to Cornell College as well as the greater local community. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 19, as seating is very limited. Sign up at https://forms.gle/UhGMt4WFRHcHCdww8
Wiatt Cariveau faculty recitalWiatt Cariveau seeks to share the joys of music to as broad an audience as possible in an event Saturday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Having attained his Masters of Arts in Tuba Performance at the University of Iowa, his recitals prominently feature accessible programmatic and electronic music. The Braeburn Brass, of which Wiatt is a founding member, won one of three American Brass Quintet @ Aspen fellowships for 2020 before the pandemic. Off the classical stage, he performs in Iowa City with the Ballyhoo Boys, James Mons, and His Not So Little Monsters, Brass Tower, and his COVID improvisation duo, Six Beats Apart. Outside of teaching at Cornell College, he has given master classes and taught low brass techniques at various high and middle schools throughout Iowa.
Palisades EnsembleThe Cornell Music series will feature music for eight, nine and 10 wind instruments in a Monday, Jan. 31 concert on the Cornell College Campus. This free public concert will be held in Kimmel Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and feature the Palisades Chamber Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Joshua Neuenschwander, director of instrumental music at Cornell. The concert will open with composer Ruth Gipps’ (1921-1999) piece, Seascape, Op. 53 for double wind quintet. The piece was composed in 1958 for the Portia Wind Ensemble, a group of all women performers founded by Gipps. Written in a neo-impressionistic style, the evocative piece was inspired by the composer’s trip to the coastal town of Broadstairs in Kent. Dame Gipps (MBE) was one of Britain’s most prolific, pioneering, and important composers of the 20th century. Igor Stravinsky’s (1882-1971) iconic neo-classic Octet for Wind Instruments will be the centerpiece of the concert. The piece was completed in Paris in 1923 and was written for an unusual assortment of instruments: flute, clarinet, two bassoons, two trumpets, tenor trombone, and bass trombone. In this work, Stravinsky made a bold shift in compositional style from previous works, creating a piece built on strict formal structures and complex counterpoint. The Octet is now regarded as a masterpiece of 20th century wind music. The concert will finish with a performance of Charles Gounod’s (1818-1893) Little Symphony for Winds written in 1883. It was commissioned by Paul Taffanel, professor of flute at the Paris Conservatory. The instrumentation is a wind octet--two each of oboes, clarinets, bassoons, and horns--with an added flute part for Taffanel. Although written in the Romantic era, Gounod chose to set this piece in a more classical style reminiscent of the wind serenades of Mozart. The performance will provide the audience pleasant and memorable tunes to conclude the concert. The Palisades Chamber Ensemble brings together some of the region’s finest musicians in performances on the Cornell College campus. These performers include members of regional symphony orchestras and music faculty members at local colleges, universities and high schools.