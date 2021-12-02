Cornell College Holiday ConcertThe Cornell College Choir, String Orchestra and Concert Band will be holding a holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 4. The show will be at Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre and is open to the public. The concert begins at 1 p.m.
Lisbon holiday concertsThe Lisbon schools will be holding a fifth through 12th grade band concert Monday, Dec. 6. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. in Lisbon Auditorium.
Lisbon choirs will hold a holiday concert Monday, Dec. 13, at Lisbon Auditorium. Junior high will perform beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the high school choir performing at 7:30 p.m.
The Lisbon Elementary school concerts will be Thursday, Dec. 16, at Lisbon Auditorium. First grade will perform at 6 p.m., second grade at 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for third grade. The AK/Kindergarten concerts will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at Lisbon Auditorium beginning at 2 p.m.
St. Peters and Paul Christmas Carol Sing-a-longSt. Peters and Paul will be holding an old-fashioned Christmas sing-along Sunday, Dec. 12. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Santa Claus will visit, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served following the Christmas Carol sing-a-long.
St. Peters and Paul Community Center is located off Highway 1 between Mount Vernon and Solon.
Music on
Main Keith AllynKeith Allyn will bring a new show to Mount Vernon’s First Street Community Center Wednesday, Dec. 16. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20 each. They can be purchased at Bauman’s Clothing Store in Mount Vernon or by calling 1-319-361-8193.
Allyn last performed a Neil Diamond tribute performance last year as part of the Music on Main program. This year’s show is titled “Making a Good Impression” and includes recreations of voices including Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, John Conlee, Joe Crocker, Marty Robbins, Roger Miller and others.
Mount Vernon holiday concertsMount Vernon High School will be holding a number of holiday concerts Sunday, Dec. 19. The High School Concert Choir will hold a concert beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium. The Mount Vernon High School Band and Orchestra will hold a concert beginning at 4:30 p.m.