Marching bandThe Iowa High School State Marching Band festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, with both Lisbon High School and Mount Vernon High School bands performing.
Mount Vernon High School choir The Mount Vernon High School Concert Choir will hold a concert 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Complex.
Red Cedar ChamberRed Cedar Chamber Music presents Licorice Schtick at Lisbon Library Heritage Hall at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Cornell College’s Kimmel Theatre. Both concerts are available for free admission.
Red Chamber Music features players Christine Bellomy on clarinet, Miera Kim on violin, Elizabeth Oakes on viola and Carey Bostian on cello.
The program Licorice Schtick will include the works of five living composers, including Jerry Owen’s “Licorice Brittle,” as well as “Four Chorinhos for Little Brazilian Birds” by composer Michael Kimber. Other works include ones by Gwyneth Walker, Natalie Hunt and Jeff Smallman.
Uptown Theatre HonorsThe Sixth Annual Uptown Theatre Honors will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at First Street Community Center in Mount Vernon. Tribute speeches, live musical numbers, photo opportunity and more will be part of the awards line-up.
Honorees this year include Janet Ault, Ann Booth, Karla Steffens, Barb Colehour, Patty Ankrum and Dixie Collins.
Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $20.
Mount Vernon High School dramaThe Mount Vernon High School will present “And Then There Were None” Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center. Saturday’s performance is at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s performance is at 2 p.m.
Cornell College filmScott Ollinger and ensemble will present “Short Cuts: An Anthology of Scary Stories” beginning Friday, Oct. 29. Streaming of the short film will be virtual, with a link to be provided closer to the event. The film will feature stories told in traditional and non-traditional shadow puppetry form. Film is slated to be PG-13 in rating.
Lisbon’s fall playLisbon High School’s fall play “Rehearsal for Murder” will be presented Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, in Lisbon Auditorium. Show begins at 7 p.m. each evening.
Mount Vernon music nightThe Mount Vernon Middle School orchestra, middle school choir and middle school band will host a concert Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. in Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center.