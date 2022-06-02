It’s time to brush up your Shakespeare and join the ensemble for what promises to be a fantastic Fall production of As You Like It, Shakespeare’s pastoral romp through the forests and fields of Arden. In As You Like It, Shakespeare produced some of his most beloved comedic characters, and we will need a wealth of talent (actors! musicians! improvisers!) to bring this piece to life.
Auditons will be Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon Uptown Theatre at First street Community Center. Rehearsals will be Sunday through Thursdays (with some Friday and Saturday rehearsals later in the year).
The show will be held September 8 through 10 and September 15 through 17 at Mount Vernon Memorial Park.
Join professional director and educator Jeremy Wilhelm for his first production upon returning to the area, after having lived and worked for years in New York, Philadelphia and Minneapolis. Our second annual Shakespeare in the Park will feature a fun, physical performance style, live music, and a flexible rehearsal process that will be educational, collaborative, and creative.
We are looking to cast an ensemble that is diverse and inclusive, and we especially encourage BIPOC folks and performers of all gender identities to feel comfortable auditioning for any and all roles. Come prepared to read a monologue (memorized or script in hand) from any of Shakespeare’s plays, and be ready to improvise a little and read sides for specific roles. If you are a performer who plays an instrument (other than piano), we encourage you to bring it with and play us something!