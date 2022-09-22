Lisbon and Springville superintendent Autumn Pino will be recognized as the recipient of the University of Northern Iowa Educational Leadership Award.
Pino, who previously served as an administrator at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, has been superintendent at Lisbon since July of this school year.
Pino is a graduate of the educational psychology foundations and leadership studies at University of Northern Iowa.
The leadership award is presented to superintendents who exemplify UNI’s core values of their program, including leadership, change.
Pino will be honored with the award Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m.
Lisbon schools remembers Amanda MeekerLisbon elementary principal Justin Brown said it’s been a tough few weeks for the staff at Lisbon Schools, since elementary teacher Amanda Meeker passed away,
“She really, really cared about teaching,” Brown said. “In many ways, she put her students first. I know our school community rallied for her as she’s been dealing with health issues, but there were so many times that she rallied to be there for our students every day.”
Meeker taught at Lisbon Schools for 19 years, primarily as a kindergarten teacher.
Lisbon
renews alternative school lease Lisbon Schools renewed their alternative school lease, with a reduced rent for the space in uptown Lisbon.
Lisbon superintendent Autumn Pino said that the rent for the space has been lowered to $1,000 per month this school year.
“We want to thank Eric Krob for maintaining a reasonable cost per month for a needed space for the Lisbon School district,” Pino said.
School board member Allan Mallie noted that Krob had put a lot of work into renovations at the facility before it was offered to rent to the school, and has lent that space at a low cost to the district for a number of years when they were establishing their alternative learning space.
“We appreciate that he is allowing us to keep using the facility as a school site,” Mallie said.
Custodian
staff growing at Lisbon schoolsLisbon Schools will also be adding a full-time custodial staff member to the district.
Lisbon superintendent Autumn Pino said she has noticed a need for additional custodial staff in the building as the school year has started.
“As we forecast what is coming next for the district, with our proposed building expansion and seeing how stretched thin our custodial staff currently is, I see the need for one full time custodian to help with maintenance in the building,” Pino said.
Board member Allan Mallie asked if that position would be just for certain custodial work, or if they would be helping with other ground maintenance.
Pino said the position would be an additional general custodial worker primarily.
“We really just need a few additional bodies helping,” Pino said.
Joint meetings discussedLisbon School board is looking at meetings with the City of Lisbon and Springville School District in the future.
The joint meeting between Lisbon Schools and the City of Lisbon is slated for November this year. The two groups meet twice a year to discuss city and school accomplishments and goals.
School board member John Prasil recommended holding the joint meeting with the council and school district in November this year, to give a little distance between the district and city’s spring meeting, which will probably focus on any improvements to the ball fields that need to be accomplished before spring.
The joint meeting between Springville and Lisbon is scheduled in January, as both districts are busy with building projects and additional meetings pertaining to those projects. The two districts, who share a superintendent and other staff, will be reviewing those shared positions once again. A final date will be scheduled at November’s meeting.