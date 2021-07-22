Longtime bank staffer and vice president Lori Winder announced that she will be retiring from the bank at the end of this year. Winder, who was hired in 1991, worked her way up from loan assistant to loan department manager to assistant vice president and finally to vice president with substantial responsibilities in lending and bank compliance.
“I appreciate the opportunities the bank has presented me with and I will miss all the wonderful customers and bank staff I’ve worked with through the years,” Winder said.
Winder, who has two grown children, Ryan and Matt, plans on enjoying more travel, family and personal time in the future and plans on residing in Mount Vernon.
On the heels of Winder’s announcement, president David M. Ryan announced several promotions.
Michele Thomsen has been promoted to assistant cashier/compliance officer and will begin immediately training under Winder in running the bank’s compliance program. Thomsen, who was hired by the bank in 2015, will continue with her responsibilities as a customer service representative.
“Michele plays a key role in customer service and has developed a substantial bank customer following over the past few years,” Ryan said. “Additionally, she has a keen eye for detail and is driven to do things the right way, all of which should parlay well into her new role as bank compliance officer.”
Thomsen, her husband Jimmy, and boys Liam and Maverick reside in Mount Vernon.
Ashley (Shultz) Dunford has been hired as assistant cashier/management trainee and will be training in the lending and loan administration departments beginning in August. Dunford has worked off and on as a part-time teller since 2012 and comes to the bank from a teaching position in the Alburnett School District.
“Ashley has been part of the bank family since she was a sophomore in high school, and I think I’ve asked her to be a full time MVB&T banker every year since,” Ryan said. “Well, this year, she finally said yes! She is a UNI graduate and has a wonderful personality and a tremendous work ethic. I’ll be excited to watch her new career here at the bank.”
Dunford and her husband, Eric, were just married in June. They reside in Cedar Rapids and have a new white lab puppy named Brooks.
Briauna Jordan has accepted a promotion to full-time loan administrator. Jordan started at the bank in December 2017 and has worked previously, as a teller, receptionist and loan assistant.
“Substantial secondary market real estate loan volume and technological changes have necessitated substantial work to be handled by our loan department,” Ryan said. “Bri graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2014 and has done a great job of greeting customers along with learning several parts of the bank over the past couple years. She will be a natural fit as we continue to grow and service the bank’s loan portfolio. “
When not at work, Jordan enjoys walking/hiking for fun/fitness along with spending time with family and friends.