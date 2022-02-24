Controlling Interests took home the ensemble acting banner at the All-State Large group speech contest. The group consisted of (From left) coach Grant Freeman, junior Tori Oelrich, junior Lydia Benesh, sophomore Charlotte Krob, senior Lilly Booth and senior Jessica Belding.
It was a banner year for two different groups this weekend.
The Mount Vernon High School Speech team earned an All-State banner at the All-State Large Group festival at Iowa State University Saturday, Feb. 19, for the group’s ensemble acting piece “Controlling Interest.” Mount Vernon last earned a banner in 2007 for group improvisation.
The Lisbon wrestling team were the state runner up in the duals tournament, as well as the second place finishers in the state wrestling tournament for Class 1A.
--Courtesy photo by Jennifer Tischer
“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Grant Freeman, head coach of the large group speech program. “I’ve dreamt of winning a banner for so many years that now that it’s happened, I’m overwhelmed with so many different emotions. The looks on our team’s faces when they came bounding up onstage are images that will live with me for the rest of my life. I’m so proud that we were able to accomplish this and that I was able to do it at Mount Vernon.”
The ensemble acting banner denotes that single piece was the best pieces seen from across the state, as judges in state speech contests nominate groups to All-State from the four different regions of the state. A critic judge then offers a final critique and decides the best piece they saw this year was at the All-State Large Group festival.
“One of her major comments was that she didn’t write very much down because of how much she enjoyed the piece and enjoyed the ensemble as a unit,” Freeman said.
Mount Vernon had five performing and one non-performing group nominated to All-State this year. “Controlling Interest” starred performers Tori Oelrich, Lydia Benesh, Lily Booth, Jessica Belding, and Charlotte Krob and was coached by Grant Freeman and assistant coach Tawnua Tenley. Mount Vernon will get to keep the traveling banner for the next year before handing it off to another school next year.
“My students are my banners,” Freeman said. “All 21 of our All-State medalists deserve recognition for this accomplishment. However, this banner is not just for our current team, but also for every alumni of this program who dedicated their blood, sweat, and tears into making this program what it is today. Our halls will carry the banner for all of them. “
For Lisbon wrestling, they continued to dominate at the state wrestling tournament. The Lions grappled to a second place finish in the state dual tournaments. The Lions also were second place in points in the traditional state wrestling tournament, with Brandon Paez and Cade Siebrecht both takig home championships for the Lions at the tournament. For more information on the state wrestling tournament and additional photos, turn to page 11A.