Tuesday, Sept. 28, is National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday focused on registering voters, educating citizens and uniting Americans.
Educating Iowa’s voters is especially important this year when more 290,000 registered voters were moved to “Inactive” status in April 2021 due to the changes in Iowa’s voter laws.
You can easily check your voter registration status by going to sos.ia.gov and selecting “Elections” >> “Voters” >> “Am I Registered to Vote?” from the drop-down options.
If you are not registered or listed as inactive, you can register to vote online using a current driver’s license or ID number. If you don’t have a current driver’s license or ID you can register to vote by mail by following the directions provided on the website.
And don’t forget to be “voter ready” when you go to the polls for city and school board elections Nov. 2. You will need identification with a current address and that address must match the address listed on your voter registration.
Again, you can double check the address listed on your voter registration by going to sos.ia.gov and following the steps listed above. Updating the address on your driver’s license or ID must be completed in person at a driver’s license center at this time.
As John Lewis told us “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy.”
I look forward to exercising that precious right to vote with each of you on election day.