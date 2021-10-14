Berniece Irene Kohl, 95, formerly of Mechanicsville, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, while under the care of the Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center. Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Graveside committal services were held Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Lisbon City Cemetery with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Berniece was born Feb. 2, 1926 in rural Waubeek, one of six children born to John William Benton and Letha Myrtle Pratt Benton. Berniece attended country schools and learned the skills for gardening and canning. On June 9, 1947, Berniece became the bride of Dale Eugene “Jim” Kohl. They worked together on their family farm raising their four children, Stanley, Diane, Jenny, and Debra. For many years, Berniece was a member of the Tipton Senior Dining Center and the Methodist Faith.
Berniece is survived by her three daughters; Diane Kohl of Coralville, Jenny (Jim) Rahn of Cedar Valley, and Debra (Kim) Kohl Weber of Tipton; her significant daughter-in-law, Sheryl Mullen of Stanwood; eight grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Berniece was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale Eugene “Jim” Kohl July 17, 1975; son, Stanley Kohl; sister, Dorothy Richards; four brothers, Ronald Benton, Alva Benton, Robert Benton and Charles Benton.