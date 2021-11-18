Betty Gene (Harris) Kurth, 87, of Athens, Ala., formerly of Lisbon, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, from complications of congestive heart failure. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Funeral Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon, by Reverend Sean Hansen. Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville.
Betty was born August 2, 1934, in Linn County, daughter of Louis and Hazal (Brown) Harris. She married Glenn W. Kurth in Mechanicsville, October 13, 1956. They remained in the Mechanicsville area farming for 50 years. They raised four children: Debra, Roger, Diana, and Ronald. Betty was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Kurth and Diana (David) Pierce, all of Athens, Ala.; son, Ronald (Pinky) Kurth of Yokohama, Japan; sister, Waneta Kurth of Loveland, Colo.; three grandchildren, Vincent (Kristen) Pierce of Athens, Ala., Heather Hann of Killen, Ala., and Zachary O’Connor of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Hazal; husband, Glenn; son, Roger Kurth; brother, Dale Harris and sisters, Naoma Meeks and Bonnie Hopkins.
