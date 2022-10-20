Biscuits and Gravy Casserole Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now --Contributed photo Ingredients:1 lb breakfast sausage4 slices of bacon, chopped1/3 c flour3 ½ c milk4 oz cream cheese, cubed½ tsp black pepper¼ tsp red pepper flakes1 – 16.3 oz tube refrigerated biscuits1 tbsp butter, meltedInstructions:In a saucepan, brown the sausage and chopped bacon until fully cooked.Turn the burner to low and sprinkle the flour over the meat; stir.Slowly stir in the milk and bring the heat to medium, continuing to stir for three to five minutes (or until the mixture bubbles and thickens).Stir in the cream cheese, black pepper and red pepper flakes until fully incorporated.Pour into a greased 9×13” baking dish and arrange the biscuits over the top.Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden brown and baked throughBrush the melted butter over the tops of the biscuits. Serve warm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.