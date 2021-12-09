The Lisbon basketball family will be looking to support one of its own Monday, Dec. 20, when a Cocoa and Cookies fundraiser is held during the Lisbon vs. HLV home basketball matchup.
One of the event organizers, Shelly Kamaus, said that the group is looking to support the Blomme family as they financially deal with Morgan’s breast cancer diagnosis and fight.
Morgan and Nick Blomme are both teachers, with Morgan teaching fourth grade in Cedar Rapids and Nick teaching fourth grade at Lisbon Schools.
“We really have got to know Nick from his work coaching basketball in the area,” Kamaus said. “This past year, our family has had the double blessing of him being a teacher for our daughter and coaching on the squad, and it’s really made him feel like a part of our families in more ways than one.”
Kamaus said that his impact on the students at Lisbon, both on and off the court, are what has spurred her to help organize the fundraiser.
The event was announced on Monday, Nov. 29, and the outpouring of support and assistance for the fundraiser at the moment has been fantastic on social media and phone calls to Kamaus.
Kamaus said if people have items for any silent auctions, to please contact her at 1-319-240-9596 to make those donations.
“I’d also encourage people to come out and support the Blomme family Monday, Dec. 20, by attending this fundraiser and the fun activities we have planned,” Kamaus said.
The group has been planning this fundraiser since early September, and chose this date because of the number of events happening in the school on the same night. Aside from being the home basketball game against HLV, Monday, Dec. 20, is also the night of the middle school holiday concerts, with concerts beginning at 6 p.m. at Lisbon Auditorium. Harwick-Ladora-Victor also comprises the hometown of Nick, so it was a way for two schools who may be rivals on the court to come together and benefit someone who has a connection to both communities.
“We were trying to pick a fundraiser that would be fitting with the holidays around the corner and tie into the holiday festivities, and settled on a hot cocoa and cookie bar,” Kamaus said.
Events for the fundraiser begin at 3:20 p.m. at Lisbon Schools and last through the home basketball games, with the Blomme family to be recognized in between the boys’ and girls’ basketball games. Silent auction and duck toss winners will be announced during halftime of the boys’ basketball game.
Events for the fundraiser include the cocoa and cookie bar, cookie and brownie holiday kits available for purchase, a duck toss, a silent auction and more. All funds raised will benefit the Blomme family. If you are unable to attend the event, the fundraiser is also taking donations via venmo to support the BlommeSquad by searching @blommesquad on the Venmo app.