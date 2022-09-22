Blooming Acres has increased their space in First Street Community Center to offer more crafting space for area community members, including elementary and middle school students on early outs.
Becka Owen, owner of Blooming Acres, said that the space opened up when the Mount Vernon alternative school moved from First Street Community Center back to Mount Vernon High School last May. She and her husband had to do very little in improvements to the space – mainly painting the walls and building a few additional tables to be used.
“It’s allowed us to increase our space for crafting classes, as well as our children’s sewing classes, which have seen a lot of growth,” Owen said.
The space is open for rentals for sewing groups, birthday parties and other activities, like gaming spaces.
“It’s a nice open space that’s easily adaptable,” Owen said.
The space has a little kitchenette, as well as several tables and chairs.
It’s also increased the amount of camps and crafting workshops that the business has been able to offer. Previously, those classes were taught in Blooming Acres’ business space, which could easily get very crowded.
“We’re looking to bring back many of our adult workshops for crafting experiences as well,” Owen “Those were big draws for us in the fall and winter.”
The space can be rented for $150 per day or $75 per half day. You can book rental of the space by using Blooming Acres’ website.
The craft club early out classes can be purchased at $20 per class or with a season pass for students who want to participate in several of the classes. The activities are offered for both Lisbon and Mount Vernon early out school days. That $20 covers the supplies for the craft activities students will utilize during the crafts.
“It’s been nice to see so many of the young kids that used to come to our store as much younger coming back now as 8-13 year-olds taking part in some of these early out craft club activities,” Owen said.
Craft club is open to any youth who can complete art tasks mostly on their own.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, students were making pressed flower artwork, utilizing pressed flowers and green leaves to provide some of the ink on the cards they were working on, as well as fabric.