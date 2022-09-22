Blooming Acres has increased their space in First Street Community Center to offer more crafting space for area community members, including elementary and middle school students on early outs.

Attendees listen to instructions in the flower pounding workshop at Blooming Acres Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Becka Owen, owner of Blooming Acres, said that the space opened up when the Mount Vernon alternative school moved from First Street Community Center back to Mount Vernon High School last May. She and her husband had to do very little in improvements to the space – mainly painting the walls and building a few additional tables to be used.

Daisy Gerber arranges flowers for the artwork she is going to make as part of the afternoon craft activitiy at Blooming Acres Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Mia W works on pounding a flower at the craft workshop Wednesday, Sept. 14.

