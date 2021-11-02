Bonita Schoff

Bonita Gene Schoff, 86, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon.
Bonnie was born June 22, 1935, to Edward and Edna Forest. She attended Mount Vernon High School. She married Kenneth D. Schoff on May 18, 1958. Bonnie was a hard worker and took great pride in her multiple produce gardens and big “I” of flowers supporting those Hawkeyes. She was an excellent cook and baker, with desserts being her specialty. Later in life she worked in the bakery at Gary’s Foods. She always kept a spotless house and enjoyed decorating for every holiday. Her biggest source of pride was her family, especially her grandkids, who she loved dearly.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Lori Shear, of Fulton, Ill.; son, Lance (Sue), of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Tiffiny, Tanner, Cooper and Samantha; great-grandson, Drake; brothers and sisters, Ronnie (Janice) Forest, Mt. Vernon, Allen (Deb) Forest, Cedar Rapids, Linda (Fred) Hunter, Hopkinton, and Kaylene Forest, Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; sisters, Virginia Forest and Connie Lange and brother, Lynn Forest.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bonnie’s memory may be directed to the Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Ambulance. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral service.