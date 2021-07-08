The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting July 20 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The group will be meeting in Room 108 at the Library, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor.
Per the Library’s COVID Policy, face masks are required for anyone who isn’t vaccinated and for anyone who is exhibiting any ill-health symptoms.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club. Player said the club is excited to be meeting together as a group again.
At the July Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the Pulitzer Prize winning book Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout. Judy Modracek will lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “In a voice more powerful and compassionate than ever before, New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Strout binds together thirteen rich, luminous narratives into a book with the heft of a novel, through the presence of one larger-than-life, unforgettable character: Olive Kitteridge.
“At the edge of the continent, Crosby, Maine, may seem like nowhere, but seen through this brilliant writer’s eyes, it’s in essence the whole world, and the lives that are lived there are filled with all of the grand human drama–desire, despair, jealousy, hope, and love.
“At times stern, at other times patient, at times perceptive, at other times in sad denial, Olive Kitteridge, a retired schoolteacher, deplores the changes in her little town of Crosby, Maine, and in the world at large, but she doesn’t always recognize the changes in those around her: a lounge musician haunted by a past romance; a former student who has lost the will to live; Olive’s own adult child, who feels tyrannized by her irrational sensitivities; and her husband, Henry, who finds his loyalty to his marriage both a blessing and a curse.
“As the townspeople grapple with their problems, mild and dire, Olive is brought to a deeper understanding of herself and her life–sometimes painfully, but always with ruthless honesty. Olive Kitteridge offers profound insights into the human condition–its conflicts, its tragedies and joys, and the endurance it requires.”