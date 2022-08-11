The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will be meeting Aug. 16 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The group meets in Room 108, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor of the Library.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club.
At the August Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. Judy Modracek and Jule Falconer will review the book and lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “In 1936, tucked deep into the woods of Troublesome Creek, Kentucky, lives blue-skinned 19-year-old Cussy Carter, the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry.
“The lonely young Appalachian woman joins the historical Pack Horse Library Project of Kentucky and becomes a librarian, riding across slippery creek beds and up treacherous mountains on her faithful mule to deliver books and other reading material to the impoverished hill people of Eastern Kentucky.
“Along her dangerous route, Cussy, known to the mountain folk as Bluet, confronts those suspicious of her damselfly-blue skin and the government’s new book program. She befriends hardscrabble and complex fellow Kentuckians, and is fiercely determined to bring comfort and joy, instill literacy, and give to those who have nothing, a bookly respite, a fleeting retreat to faraway lands.”