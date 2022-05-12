Sophomore Sidney Brown recorded a pair of top-five all-time Cornell women’s marks in the sprints to pace the Rams at Saturday’s Dr. Tucker Open hosted by Loras College.
Brown became only the third female in Cornell history to run a sub-minute time at 400 meters, placing runner-up in 59.35 seconds. The mark ranks second-fastest in the Midwest Conference this season.
Brown then anchored the third-place 4x100 relay that posted a No. 4 all-time program mark in 50.73. The quartet included Caitlyne Mar, Madison Osborn and Cari Pickup.
Osborn was runner-up in the 100 (12.44) and finished fourth in the 200 (25.75). Mio Aoki-Sherwood beat her only challenger in winning the 5000 (21:43.23). Taylor Cruz was sixth in the discus (118-10).
In the men’s division, sophomore Emery Bird raced to victory in the 5000 (15:50.30), while teammate Tyler Bilskie took sixth.
Gabe Soda ran the MWC’s No. 1 time in the 1500, placing 13th in a deep field of 52 runners in 4:01.41. Isaak Hutchings was 12th out of 51 in the 800 (1:56.96), ranking No. 2 in the MWC.
Brad Pace (45-11.75) and Brock Flack (45-5) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the shot put with top-five MWC marks. Cade Cowan was sixth in the high jump (5-7.75) and Nathan Watters sixth in the javelin (126-11). Cornell’s 4x100 relay took fourth (44.83).
The Rams compete at the MWC Outdoor Championships May 13-14 in Beloit, Wis.