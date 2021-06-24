The City of Lisbon will be holding a bulky item clean-up day on Saturday, June 26, from 7 to 11 a.m. Large items can be dropped off at the city shop on Market Street. Vehicles should approach the city shop progressing east towards the dead end of the road.
No tires will be accepted and appliances are limited to two per household or business. Tanning beds can go to the city shop, but all light bulbs need to be removed.
Electronics drop-off will be at the city hall parking lot. Vehicles should enter Washington Street and exit through the alley.
The limit is two items for businesses and households. The City will accept small household appliances, electric/battery hand tools, audio visual equipment, computer related equipment and old cell phones. No microwaves, dehumidifiers or any other medium to large appliances will be accepted at city hall. Those items should be taken care of at the city shop.
Items that cannot be disposed of include: items usually deposited in garbage bags, construction materials, burn barrels and ash, and large commercial appliances.
The City of Lisbon and Johnson County Refuse reserve the right to reject any item on the day of drop off. For more information, contact city hall at 319-455-2459.