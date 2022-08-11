Glyn Mawr Winery’s The Local was named the Business of the Year by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group this year.
“We are excited, humbled, and honored to be named Mount Vernon’s Business of the Year by the CDG,” said Anna Wilson, co-owner of The Local. “Our customers, from near and far, have decided to make our small business a part of their lives, and we hope they know how much we appreciate their support, as well as the fun memories they have given us these past few years. The energy our customers give back to us is something I can’t explain, and it truly creates some very fun, very memorable events for us.”
The Local’s brick and mortar location in uptown Mount Vernon has been open since February 2019, roughly three and a half years ago.
Wilson says the customers at The Local are why the establishment was chosen business of the year.
“They have made the decision to support our small, family-run business, and we are incredibly grateful to them,” Wilson said. “Our customers are also supportive of the ideas we put out there, and that drives us to push forward, be creative, and bring them a continually-improved experience.”
Wilson said that The Local also learns from other small businesses like their own as to what works, what strategies are successful and other ways to keep their businesses improving.
For people who haven’t visited The Local, it’s a location to find all of Glyn Mawr’s wines and other products. There’s also a large selection of craft Iowa beers.
“We have a large retail area offering local goods, home goods, and other gift items. We offer our lower level as a private event space, which is used for all types of events,” Wilson said.
The outdoor patio for The Local is also a bustling spot for the business, allowing many people to gather outside with friends, family and others.
“We also aim to create a visual experience, as we rotate our decor and displays, and continue to improve the aesthetic of our space,” Wilson said.
Outside of shopping, The Local is also active with other experiences and events.
They host Bingo and trivia nights monthly, as well as live music and holiday doorbuster events.
“We also try to put our best foot forward during each CDG-sponsored community event,” Wilson said. “We organized our first annual Wine Run 5K this summer, and we also launched our Local Beer and Wine Clubs, which have been a favorite of our customers.”
Wilson said their Craft Iowa Beer Advent calendar brings orders from all over eastern Iowa each holiday season as well.