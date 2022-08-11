Glyn Mawr Winery’s The Local was named the Business of the Year by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group this year.

“We are excited, humbled, and honored to be named Mount Vernon’s Business of the Year by the CDG,” said Anna Wilson, co-owner of The Local. “Our customers, from near and far, have decided to make our small business a part of their lives, and we hope they know how much we appreciate their support, as well as the fun memories they have given us these past few years. The energy our customers give back to us is something I can’t explain, and it truly creates some very fun, very memorable events for us.”

Glyn Mawr's The Local business of the Year
Glyn Mawr's The Local was named the business of the year by Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group.
The Local's Anna Wilson
Anna Wilson of Glyn Mawr’s The Local, behind the bar. The Local was named the Business of the Year for 2022.

