Longtime Linn County Supervisor James M. Houser, 68, of Cedar Rapids, today announces his intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the office of Linn County Supervisor in District 1. Houser has served as a Linn County Supervisor in 1990, 1993 to 2011, and 2015 to 2019.
District 1 covers most of south Cedar Rapids, as well as portions of rural Linn County south of Palisades Kepler State park.
He first served in the office when he was appointed to fill a 1990 vacancy. He was then elected starting in 1992 to four consecutive at large four-year terms. In 2008, he was elected in district 5 to a two-year term to start the staggered terms of the five-member board by districts. In 2014, he was elected to four-year term in supervisor district 1. After the election of 2016 to reduce the board membership from five members to three and the election of 2017 to elect by districts, Houser’s residence of 28 years remains in the newly aligned supervisor district 1.
Houser has served as board liaison to all Linn County departments. He served on the Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency Board, Iowa Workforce Development CEO Board, Area Ambulance Board, Emergency Management Commission Board, Highway 30 Coalition, past chair E911 service board, Linn County Early Childhood Iowa Board and as the Linn County Board’s representative to the Veteran’s Commission. On the state and national level, Houser has lobbied legislators on issues affecting county government.
He was involved in protecting Linn County infrastructure during the floods of 2008 and 2016 and in the rebuilding after the flood of 2008 including the Linn County Courthouse, Correctional Center, Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Justice Center, Community Services Building, and the Jean Oxley Public Service Center.
Houser stood in solidarity with union workers at the Iowa State Capitol as the Iowa legislature stripped public sector unions of their collective bargaining rights. He has previously been endorsed by the Cedar Rapids Building Trades and the Hawkeye Labor Council. He was involved in the planning of the Percy and Leah Harris Linn County Public Health Building and raising the minimum wage in Linn County.
One of Houser’s passions during his last term was working on the Linn County opiate addiction task force with the goal of reducing deaths from opiate overdose. Houser was involved in the planning of the Access Center now open and serving people in crisis to get the services they need. One of his goals is to work with the City of Cedar Rapids on flood protection for the County Courthouse and County Correctional Center on May’s Island.
Houser states he has the experience and the drive to make sure that all voices are heard in both urban and rural Linn County and is committed to improving the lives of Linn County residents. That’s why he is seeking re-election to a 7th term as Linn County Supervisor.
Houser is a native Cedar Rapidian and is an active member of the Linn County community. He is a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, a 6-year past board member of the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, past Jefferson High School Band Parent member, 49-year member of the SMART Union Local 263, and a 35-year member of the Antique Automobile Club of America—Cedar Rapids Region. He also is a retired Linn County Reserve Deputy Sheriff with 44 years of service and is a 19-year member of the United States Selective Service Board serving Linn County.
Houser has been married to Dr. Arleen Zahn-Houser for 35 years. She is a family physician practicing at the Acadia Health Care Treatment Center for addiction in Cedar Rapids. She also serves Linn County as a Deputy Linn County Medical Examiner. The Housers resides at 505 Rockvalley Drive SW in Cedar Rapids. They have four adult children