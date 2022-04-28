This winning sled dog cake by Jake Hawker was the winner of the cake auction held by Washington Elementary. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Washington Elementary School library. Donations can still be made to support the library via the Mount Vernon School Foundation. Cake auction
On Thursday, April 21, the library at Washington Elementary hosted a cake auction that raised over $1,600. Proceeds from the event will support the purchase of new books for the library, pays for school-wide library events and reading incentive programs, buys birthday books for students that choose to participate in the birthday book program, and funds new STEM activities like coding robots.
The guest judge for the event, Denise Havil, chose award winning cakes. First place for best cake went to Jack Hawker and his sled dog cake; second place for best cake went to Jackson Stockman and his Spiderman cake; and third palace went to Ryken Fitzpatrick and his Bad Guys cake. The classroom of each winning cake received a new book pack as a prize. There were 50 cakes total. Some of the top money-making cakes included a Harry Potter monster book cake ($100), a Mo Willems pigeon cake ($100), a Buddy Files Puppy cake ($80), a Never Let the Unicorn Scribble cookie cake ($60), a Duckling and Pigeon cookie cake ($55), and a tray full of Oh, the Places You’ll Go! cupcakes ($50).
If you missed the auction, you can still support the library with a tax deductible donation to the Mount Vernon School Foundation. Donations can be made online https://mvcsd.org/district/foundation/; please ensure you note that your donation is to the WE library. Checks can also be sent to the District Office and mailed out to the WE library. For more information, please contact Taryn Kuntz at tkuntz@mvcsd.org.