Deadlines to have names on the ballots for the general election have passed, with several local residents throwing their name in for possible consideration.
For Lisbon City Council, Brain Lee Courtney, Stacey L. Hunter, Douglas Kamberling, Ricky L. Scott, Michael S. Williams and Mike Winders will be joining incumbent Nathan Smith in running for three seats up this year.
Winders has also thrown his hat in the ring to run for a seat on the Lisbon School Board. Lisbon School Board member Allan Mallie is running for another term on the board, and Nicole Davis and Robyn Richey are additional newcomers to the ballot this fall.
Mount Vernon City Council has two open seats currently on the ballot, with incumbent Stephanie West running to remain on council. Mark Andresen and Paul Tuerler are also running for a spot on the Mount Vernon City Council. Current council member Eric Roudabush is not on the ballot.
Current Mount Vernon city council member Tom Wieseler is currently unopposed in the Mount Vernon mayor seat. Wieseler’s term on city council expires in 2023, and if he’s elected will leave a spot to either be appointed by the council or need to be filled via special election.
Mount Vernon School Board has three seats open in the election, with incumbents Rick Elliott and Lori Merlak running to retain seats, and newcomers William L. Thomsen, Ian D. Dye and Nick Edwards running for the board as well.
As well as city council, school board and mayoral elections, a referendum on allowing gambling will also be on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot. Linn County citizens approved the first gambling referendum in 2013, and a second vote separated by eight years is needed to pass the referendum. A yes vote means Linn County will allow gambling — it does not mean that a casino will be developed in Linn County. Approval of a specific gambling facility in Linn County has additional requirements, including an application and approval by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Pre-registration for voting in the general election ends Monday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. Citizens also have until Monday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. to request an absentee form to vote in the general election. In-person absentee voting will begin Wednesday, Oct. 13, and continue through Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.
Polls will also be open Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters on election day will be asked to provide an ID to vote. These are the valid forms of ID:
• Iowa Voter Identification Card (needs to be signed)
• Iowa driver’s license
• Iowa non-operator ID
• U.S. military ID or veteran ID
• U.S. passport
• Tribal ID card/document
A voter without one of the above forms of ID may have an their identity verified by another registered voter in the precinct.
If your photo ID does not contain your current address, you may use another document to prove where you live if it contains your name and current address. Below is a list of acceptable proofs of residence:
• Residential lease/college residency letter
• Property tax statement
• Utility bill, including cell phone bill
• Bank statement
• Paycheck
• Government check or other government document
If you cannot provide ID and/or where you reside, then a registered voter from the precinct you currently reside in may attest for you. You and the attester will be required to sign an oath swearing the statements are true.
The attester must present an ID to attest for you.
Falsely attesting or being attested for is registration fraud. It is a class “D” felony and is punishable by a fine of up to $7,500 and up to 5 years in prison.