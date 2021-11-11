Carol L. (Wagner) Clark, 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, following a recent illness. A private family funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Burial took place at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
Carol was the beloved wife of Harold Leroy Clark. The couple would have celebrated 65 years of love and marriage Nov. 22, 2021. She was the loving mother of Lisa (Tom) Davies of Tipton, and the late Todd Clark. The light of Carol’s life were her granddaughters, Bethany Davies (Jake Gallik) of Rhode Island and Rachel Davies (Dustin Kushnereit) of Vermont.
Born to Earl and Hilda Wagner Feb. 12, 1939, Carol grew up in the town of What Cheer, and graduated high school in 1956. She met Harold Clark at the skating rink and they were married Nov. 22, 1956, at the Methodist Church in What Cheer, before moving to Mount Vernon. Carol felt blessed to be a part of the Mount Vernon community for over 60 years and had many cherished friends. She enjoyed serving others in various ways, most recently as a bank teller at Mount Vernon Bank and through her volunteer work in the Mount Vernon Methodist Church, TTT, Meals on Wheels, and St. Luke’s Hospice program.
Carol was a social, friendly, supportive, and caring woman. Her family will always be grateful for her unending love and support.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd and brother, John Wagner.
Memorials may be directed to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church or a charity close to your heart.