Carol Jean Walden, 84, entered the gates of Heaven January 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Services will be set for a later date. Arrangements are made by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Carol Jean Hartenberger was born December 25, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, to Robert and Anna (Zache) Hartenberger. She graduated from Mount Vernon high school in 1955. Carol married Donald Eugene Walden July 17, 1955. They were married for 66 years and had been together for 70. She was the seamstress for Bauman and Company for over 40 years and continued to fill in when she was available. Carol has a long history of community service in Mount Vernon; she and Don served as realtors for many years. Rather than retire, Carol became a mobile Notary/Closing Agent for many companies nationwide, traveling all across Iowa, until just before Christmas 2021. Carol is remembered by many for her vibrant personality, her love of God, and having the fattest squirrels in town. She loved cardinals and would always share the story of the visiting cardinals and her undying faith in Jesus Christ.
She is mourned, missed, and loved by a huge family, including her husband, Don; children, Mark, Deborah Goodlove-Condit, Todd (Sandy) and Beth (Harry) Wood; 10 grandchildren, Katherine (Brad) Giebeck and Eric (Tanya) Walden, Nathan (Amanda) Goodlove and Leah Sengbush, Kristen (Marin) Monul, Danny Walden, Matt Calvello, and Emily Walden and Timothy (Keshia) Smith and Jonathan (Morgan) Smith; 13 great- grandchildren, William and Matthew, Ronald and Reva, Thalia, Janae, Jordan, and Isaiah, Sophie, Brayden and Faith and Augustus and Genevieve; sister, Shirley Allison and many extended family members and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Wolrab Wolk; brother-in-law, Darwin Ammeter Sr. and son-in-law, David Condit.
Cards may be directed to the family at PO Box 135, Mt. Vernon, Iowa 52314
