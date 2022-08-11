Carol M. Covington, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, by celebrant Dawn Stephens, with burial at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Larry L. (Pam Walz) Covington, Luann (Jeffrey) LaFollette and Cheryl (Scott) MacDowell; grandchildren, Larry M. (Tracy) Covington, Blake (Sarah) Covington, Kendra (Robby) Kamerling, Krista Flockhart, Cody (Emily) Harris, Kiley (Justin) Prochaska and Samuel MacDowell; great-grandchildren, Quintin, Olivia, Keean, Kelsey, Madison, Kenley, Ty, Michael, Mitchell, Faith, Matthew, Merrill, Hope, Ella and Freya.

