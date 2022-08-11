Carol M. Covington, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, by celebrant Dawn Stephens, with burial at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Larry L. (Pam Walz) Covington, Luann (Jeffrey) LaFollette and Cheryl (Scott) MacDowell; grandchildren, Larry M. (Tracy) Covington, Blake (Sarah) Covington, Kendra (Robby) Kamerling, Krista Flockhart, Cody (Emily) Harris, Kiley (Justin) Prochaska and Samuel MacDowell; great-grandchildren, Quintin, Olivia, Keean, Kelsey, Madison, Kenley, Ty, Michael, Mitchell, Faith, Matthew, Merrill, Hope, Ella and Freya.
She is also survived by her siblings, Daisy Heady, Dick Rundle, Alma Brewer, Dorothy Boland and Harriet Pillard; brother-in-law, Eldon Covington; sister-in-law, Belva Covington and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was born July 31, 1935, daughter of Harrison and Dorothy (Costly) Rundle, Sr. in Monticello and graduated from Monticello high school in 1952. On Sept. 13, 1953, she married Lawrence “Larry” Covington in Monticello. Carol worked at Collins Radio for 34 years.
She will be remembered for her beautiful paintings; each of her children and grandchildren received a special painting of their choosing. Carol also meticulously cared for her yard and flower beds.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy; husband, Lawrence; brothers, Harrison Rundle, Jr. and Bob Rundle and sister, Jennie Dirks.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please share your support and memories with Carol’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.