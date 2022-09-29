CauseTeam has had a very busy week, with the Adnan Syed’s case being vacated leading to a pick-up in business due to contracts the team had with people involved with trying to free Syed.

CauseTeam shirts
Buy Now

CauseTeam’s WeFreedAdnan shirts have lead to a solid uptick in business for the company this week, with more than 800 orders in a short time frame. The CausePage for Adnan Syed is still ongoing as well.

Amanda Rhomberg, co-founder of CauseTeam, explained that she met Rabia Chaudry, prosecutor and the host of the podcast Undisclosed, in 2019 when Chaudry came to present on the Syed case at the Englert Theatre. She met Chaudry through a friend, Katy Brown, who now serves as marketing manager for Chaudry and her podcast.

Recommended for you