The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) has announced a panel event led by cofounder and COO of the Deetz App Grace Rigdon. The event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon Creates, 121 1st St, NW.
The event is part of CDG’s ongoing “Entrepreneuza” series through the organization’s Economic Vitality (EV) committee. Rigdon and her colleagues will be in town to discuss recent growth in coverage for the Deetz app. Mount Vernon was one of the first three communities to implement the app earlier this year, and since then, the app has become popular in several communities including Iowa City and Des Moines.
“This has been a breakthrough year for us,” said Rigdon. “This app that started in Cedar Rapids, and later migrated to Decorah and Mount Vernon, has since become popular in several other markets including Des Moines and Iowa City. We wanted to come to Mount Vernon and Lisbon and check in with the business community and let them know what our growing market area might mean to MV-L businesses going forward.”
The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres. Wine, soda and beer is available for purchase. The panel discussion will be followed by a brief question-and-answer period.
“This is the first Entrepreneuza event since before the pandemic,” said Barb Ihde, chair of CDG’s economic vitality committee. “We thought Deetz was an ideal choice for our first event back as we feel the Deetz App is a great resource for all Mount Vernon and Lisbon businesses and wanted to make sure we are doing everything we can to fully exploit this resource.”
The Entrepreneuza series is always free and open to the public, however those planning to attend should respond to Joe Jennison, for food planning purposes. To RSVP or for more information, contact Joe Jennison, CDG Director, at (319) 210-9935 or through email at director@visitmvl.com