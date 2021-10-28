The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) has announced a panel event led by two Eastern Iowa organizations devoted to supporting small businesses. Part of CDG’s ongoing “Entrepreneuza” series through CDG’s Economic Vitality (EV) committee, the event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon Creates, 121 1st St, NW.
The cofounder and COO of the Deetz App Grace Rigdon will lead a panel discussion on the Deetz app including changes that could help small businesses in Mount Vernon and Lisbon; and Jo Eckert, from the Small Business Administration (SBA) will lead a program about a federal loan program designed to help small businesses and nonprofits recover from the COVID-19 economic recession. Each organization will be given 20 minutes, a Q and A will follow.
“The SBA has made recent enhancements to the COVID EIDL program including a $2 million cap and expansion on the use of proceeds, that is scheduled to end Dec. 31,” said Jo Eckert, Cedar Rapids Branch Manager, SBA. “We have been performing targeted outreach to small businesses especially in underserved markets and hardest hit industries to inform small businesses about these changes.”
“This has been a breakthrough year for us,” said Rigdon. “This app that started in Cedar Rapids, and later migrated to Decorah and Mount Vernon, has since become popular in several other markets including Des Moines and Iowa City. We wanted to come to Mount Vernon and Lisbon and check in with the business community and let them know what our growing market area might mean to MV-L businesses going forward.”
The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres. Wine, soda and beer is available for purchase. The panel discussion will be followed by a brief question-and-answer period.
“This is the first Entrepreneuza event since before the pandemic,” said Barb Ihde, chair of CDG’s economic vitality committee. “We thought Deetz was an ideal choice for our first event back as we feel the Deetz App is a great resource for all Mount Vernon and Lisbon businesses and wanted to make sure we are doing everything we can to fully exploit this resource.”
The Entrepreneuza series is always free and open to the public, however those planning to attend should respond to Joe Jennison, for food planning purposes. To RSVP or for more information, contact Joe Jennison, CDG Director, at (319) 210-9935 or through email at director@visitmvl.com