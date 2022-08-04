The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG), a Main Street Iowa Organization, will be hosting a volunteer recognition celebration on Tuesday, August 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., in the basement of the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon, 304 1st St. SW.

This event, with a theme of “Volunteer Hoedown,” will celebrate the 522 registered CDG volunteers who cumulatively have logged more than 61,860 volunteer hours since the organization began in 2008.

Recommended for you