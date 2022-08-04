The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG), a Main Street Iowa Organization, will be hosting a volunteer recognition celebration on Tuesday, August 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., in the basement of the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon, 304 1st St. SW.
This event, with a theme of “Volunteer Hoedown,” will celebrate the 522 registered CDG volunteers who cumulatively have logged more than 61,860 volunteer hours since the organization began in 2008.
Big’s BBQ and Brewpub will be catering the event with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw and chips, while supplies last. Volunteers are planning activities for young and old alike, including a Hoedown costume contest and line dance lessons led by volunteer Courtenay Baker. The event is free and open to everyone.
Also the Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Project of the Year, Committee of the Year and Citizen of the Year honors will be recognized. In addition, CDG will be presenting awards to two outstanding volunteer board members (Mark Binsfield and Lisa Lansing) and our departing board president Rich Herrmann.
Awards to be presented include:
• Volunteer of the Year: Mount Vernon High School Baseball Team
• Committee of the Year: Heritage Days
• Business of the Year: The Local/Glyn Mawr Winery
• Project of the Year: Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Citizen(s) of the Year: Rich and Deb Herrmann
“I hope the entire community will turn out to join in celebration of our superstar volunteers,” said Joe Jennison, Director of the CDG. “Please dig out your best cowboy boots, hats and denim, and plan to come out and join us in thanking all of the people who make our communities better.”