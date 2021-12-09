Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
The Cedar County Fair Board is excited to announce the headline musical act for the 2022 fair. A country music artist who has charted 25 songs, has 2 gold records and millions of followers on social media – Craig Morgan is coming to Tipton on July 16, 2022, for The Cedar County Fair.
Morgan is known to thrill massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and the four-week No. 1, “That's What I Love About Sunday.” This is a show you are not going to want to miss.
Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard. Most recently, Morgan released his first new music in over three years, the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry — “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.” The song hit No. 1 on iTunes All Genres Top Songs chart as Blake Shelton led a viral campaign that gained support from the entertainment community. He’s reunited with BBR Music Group’s flagship label Broken Bow Records, his record label home from 2002 to 2008, for upcoming new music.
Morgan received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.
Track Tickets (the section closest to the stage) went on sale to the public on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. Entrance to the Grandstand is free with gate admission. Track Tickets are $25, and through Dec. 10 for every ticket you purchase you can get a second ticket for 50% off. Get tickets at www.thecedarcountyfair.com.