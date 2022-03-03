Application packets for the Cedar County Historical Society, J. Curtis and Frances Forest Frymoyer scholarship, have been sent to the schools that enroll Cedar County students.
If a student from Cedar County is enrolling at a university, college, community college, or technical school, they are encouraged to apply. Non-winners from previous years may reapply. The scholarship was created in 2001 and reflects the historical society’s belief in our youth and the future of Cedar County.
The student must complete the application, including an essay on their Cedar County heritage, two references (one teacher and one non teacher), and a high school transcript.
Applications must be postmarked by April 1. Late applications will not be accepted.
Multiple $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. A picture of the students will be published in the annual Cedar County Historical Review. The scholarship awards will be paid January 2023 after a successful first semester and enrollment for a second semester. This must be documented.
For information or to pick up a scholarship packet, please contact us.
Cedar County Historical Society, 1094 Hwy 38-P.O. Box 254, Tipton, Iowa 52772.
Phone: 563-886-2899. The Cedar County Historical Museum is open Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 4pm; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.