Looking back on childhood, many of us could easily name several buildings from our hometown that have been forever etched in memory. Grand old movie theaters lovingly restored, one-room schoolhouses turned museums, and carefully preserved historic homes provide the backdrop to our reminiscences, landmarks on the map of growing up. These structures provide a link to the past that inspire every child to wonder what life was like back when they were brand new. When conscious commitment to historic preservation is evident in a city or town, visitors can’t help but enjoy being surrounded by the fruits of such a commitment to area history — in essence, the soul of the place. Certainly, there are many such buildings and places in the Lisbon and Mount Vernon area. Many of them are still standing because of our two communities’ commitment to preserving the past instead of choosing destruction in the name of “progress.”
May is National Historic Preservation Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is “People Saving Places” – individuals and organizations dedicated to protecting historic resources through education, advocacy, and public outreach.
Who are the people saving places? One of the groups is the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission which was established by the City Council in 1991. Current members include Rebecca Hess, Amelia Kibbie, Marc Mohn, Ann Opatz, and Marianne Zahorik. We identify, evaluate, and safeguard historic properties; educate members of our community on the benefits of historic preservation; and provide technical assistance to those interested in rehabilitating historic properties.
Building and homeowners also play a crucial role in preserving and protecting historic resources. Preservation efforts are supported at all levels of government: the City of Lisbon, Linn County, the State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of the Interior.
Why do we work to protect our historic buildings? Preserving and rehabilitating our buildings and homes protects their unique architectural character, promotes pride in our heritage and community, serves as an effective economic development tool, and protects the environment by using existing infrastructure. This work is dedicated to the generations that will come after us, so that they may also draw a map of their childhoods laden with historic structures upon which to build memories.
You can connect with us and be part of the conversation by joining our Facebook group (Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission) and accessing our website (https://www.lisbonhistoricpreservation.com).