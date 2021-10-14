Oktoberfest is a 16- to 18-day festival that begins at the end of September and continues into the first week of October. It’s annually held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany and features traditional Bavarian cuisine and copious amounts of local beer.
While not everyone can travel to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, the rich heritage of the festival can be simulated closer to home by crafting foods from that region of Germany. Though sausages and pretzels may be most associated with Oktoberfest, those looking for something a little more substantial can try this recipe for “Roast Pork Loin in Bavarian Beer Sauce” courtesy of Lowenbrau Brewery.
Roast Pork Loin in Bavarian Beer Sauce
Serves 4 to 6
Marinade
1/2 cup Dijon or German-style mustard
1 large onion, chopped
1/2 cup honey
3 cups Lowenbrau Original beer
3 1/2 pounds boneless pork loin, tied 3 to 3 1/2 inches wide
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Beurre Manie
1 tablespoon softened unsalted butter
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
For the marinade: Combine marinade ingredients into a large saucepan. Bring marinade to a boil while stirring and remove the pan from the heat. Using a blender, puree marinade. You may need two batches. Transfer marinade to a bowl and let cool to room temperature. Spoon off any remaining foam.
For the pork loin: Combine pork and marinade into a large, heavy resealable plastic bag and press out any air. Put the bag in baking dish and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours. Turn bag once or twice during refrigeration. Remove from refrigerator and let pork come to room temperature (approximately 40 minutes). Transfer marinade to a saucepan and bring just to boil.
Preheat oven to 375 F. Pat pork dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. In a flameproof roasting pan, heat oil over moderately high heat (not smoking) and brown pork on all sides. Roast pork while basting frequently with some marinade until temperature reaches 155 F. For slightly pink meat, roast for 1 to 11Ú2 hours. Transfer pork to a cutting board while keeping juices in the roasting pan. Discard string and let stand covered loosely with foil for approximately 15 minutes.
For the sauce: While pork is standing, skim and discard fat from pan and add remaining marinade. Deglaze roasting pan over moderately high heat, scraping up brown bits. Bring sauce just to a boil and strain through a fine sieve into another saucepan. Bring sauce to a simmer and whisk in Beurre Manie in small increments, whisking until sauce is combined and thickened slightly.
Serve pork sliced with sauce and a glass of Lowenbrau.