Members of the Class of 2021 truly forged their own path, adapting to unforeseen events in the final 14 months of their high school career. During commencement ceremonies at Mount Vernon High School May 22, speakers lauded the graduates’ resilience in facing pandemic, social upheaval and natural disasters, and expressed gratitude to the class members for their leadership in tumultuous times.
As graduates, friends and family members gathered in the high school gym, high school principal Steve Brand opened by asking people to appreciate the opportunity to be together Sunday afternoon.
“It feels like a long road to be back here,” he said.
Mount Vernon superintendent Greg Batenhorst noted the normal things this class of seniors missed due to COVID, derecho, and even snow days their sophomore year. He recognized the personal loss, the burden of worrying about the health and well-being of loved ones as well as the time they missed being with friends in person.
Not everything was loss, however, and this class gained things that can be hard to measure, he said.
“Hope has existed behind the masks,” Batenhorst said. “Ladies and gentlemen, you are the hope.”
Sue Deibner, Mount Vernon High School’s recently retired Spanish teacher, also acknowledged the loss endured since the pandemic struck and asked for a moment to honor those lost here and around the world.
“Our common grief is soothed by hopes for a bright future,” she said. “Our future is bright right now.”
Deibner offered a number of lessons in her speech, given mostly in English, but partially in Spanish. The seniors have demonstrated one lesson already – their ability to work together for the well-being of all, she said.
Student speaker Keean Kamerling shared an important lesson — won in part from his efforts as an athlete and from a coaching mentor — to pursue excellence instead of perfection.
“The best part of excellence, is that there is no limit to what you can achieve,” he said. “We will never be perfect people, but there is always something to we can improve on.”
Student speaker and student council president Megan Baumler talked about the generosity her classmates showed her when milk spilled in her lap. The willingness to engage and the kindness shown then was repeated countless times at the school. She praised her classmate’s solidarity.
“We tackled dress codes and grading systems arm in arm,” she said. “We chose to stand together.”
She noted times the Class of 2021 may have caused headaches for teachers or administrators.
“I like to think by pushing boundaries we made ourselves a little better,” she said. “A little braver, smarter, kinder and closer to one another.”