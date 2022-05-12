Chad Patrick Flory, 38, of Mechanicsville, passed unexpectedly Saturday, April 30, 2022. Visitation was held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Memorial services were held Monday, May 9, 2022, at First United Church of Christ in Tipton. Burial followed at the Red Oak Cemetery outside of town.
Chad was born Oct. 24, 1983, in Des Moines, son of Hobert and Terry (Netolicky) Flory. Chad and his family lived in Adel until 1st grade, where he enjoyed playing soccer. After moving to Stanwood, Chad enjoyed Cub Scouts, Jr High football and wrestling. In high school, he dedicated his time to track and playing the trombone in band. Chad and his friends were big movie and music enthusiasts, even into adulthood.
Chad graduated from North Cedar high school in 2002 and enlisted in the Army National Guard at the age of 17. He was proud to have served his country overseas in the 2133rd Transportation Company, attached to the 3rd Armored Calvary Division, from May 2003 through April 2004, in the Iraq War. He was honored with a Purple Heart and achieved the rank of an E5 Sergeant during the remainder of his time in the military.
Chad met Tracy O’Brine just before his tour and wrote her letters while he was away. They corresponded throughout the year and began dating immediately after his arrival home. Chad was united in marriage to Tracy on Aug.4, 2007, in Cedar Rapids. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, Declan (7) and Lachlan (2). Chad was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed sharing his love of movies and music with his boys. He loved to take them fishing and was looking forward to teaching them to hunt.
Chad was a member of the Pipefitters, Local 125 for 10 years following his military career. He spent the last two years in CAD Design and most recently enjoyed his position as a machinist for Advanced Manufacturing. Chad was actively involved in his community and within veteran organizations. He was a member of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Tipton Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 2537), and the Mechanicsville Fire Department.
Chad was very outgoing and a friend to all. He was always willing to do whatever he could for others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chad is survived by his wife, Tracy, and their two sons; his parents, Hobert and Terry Flory of Stanwood; sister, Dana Flory of Dixon, Ill.; brother, Travis Flory (Fiancé Blair Eckhardt) of Iowa City; grandmother, Cuba Flory of Tipton; sister-in-law, Holly (Justin) Fencl; mother-in-law, Deb (Ken) Wilson and father-in-law, Rodney (Cathy) O’Brine, as well as his niece, Emma and nephew, Ryne. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer Flory, and Robert and Jean Netolicky and his uncles, Mike and Tom Netolicky.
A memorial fund has been established for his children. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 303 E. 4th Street, Mechanicsville, Iowa 52306. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.