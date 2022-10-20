Cornell had its hands full against perennial power Chicago in Saturday’s 45-7 Midwest Conference football loss at Stagg Field.
The Maroons (5-1 overall, 4-1 MWC) scored touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions and racked up 291 rushing yards to stay one game back of the leaders in the MWC race.
Freshman running back Joel Lacy accounted for Cornell’s TD with a five-yard rush on the Rams’ opening drive of the second half, trimming the margin to 35-7. It was the eighth TD of the season for the reigning MWC Offensive Performer of the Week, who carried 10 times for a team-high 62 yards.
Cornell quarterback John Smith finished 9-of-11 passing for 109 yards. The Maroons pressured him into five sacks and limited the Rams to 4-of-13 on third-down conversions.
Frederic Tavernier led the receiving corps with 43 yards on five receptions. Tony Gomez had a 34-yard pass reception and also rushed for 39 yards on 14 handoffs.
Senior linebacker Thomas Horne registered a team-high 10 tackles, including eight solo stops. He collected Cornell’s lone sack of the day. Luca Schoensee, Anthony Hoffman and Nicholas Sells finished with eight tackles apiece.
Freshman Gavin Soukup netted 73 yards on four kickoff returns.
Chicago rode all-American running back Nicholas D’Ambrose for 171 rushing yards and three TDs. The Maroons averaged 8.1 yards per rush and went 16-of-21 passing for 169 yards and three TDs.
The Maroons reached pay dirt on their first three offensive series. The second TD was aided by a recovery of a Cornell fumble at the Rams’ 44-yard line.
D’Ambrose’s third TD put Chicago ahead 35-0 with 14 seconds left in the first half.
The Rams were outgained in total yards, 460-220. Chicago scored on each of its five trips inside the red zone.