Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon clarified an accusation made against his department at the Jan. 24 meeting.
Lisbon council member Rick Scott said that when it came to snow removal, there had been a member of the police department who had verbally accosted a citizen about snow removal procedures near the Lisbon United Methodist Church, with Scott noting that the officer had yelled at the citizen.
Shannon said he had completed an investigation into the incident, talking with all parties involved.
“I can confirm that our officers did not yell at anyone about snow removal,” Shannon said. “The conversation was calm and respectful, and was just asking a citizen seen removing snow into the street to make sure they were going to not be leaving that snow in the street.”
The snow removal request was something the council had directed Shannon and his officers to remind citizens when they witness snow removal proceeding into the road right of way to not leave that snow, as it causes issues with traveling city streets.
Shannon said if people have concerns with the police department’s actions, they can voice those concerns with the department via email, phone calls, written or verbally at the police department.
“I take any complaint against this department seriously, and citizens should feel free to contact our office,” Shannon said.