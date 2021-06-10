Chocolate Stroll 2021

Chocolate Stroll on Saturday, June 5 drew hundreds of chocolate lovers and shoppers to uptown Mount Vernon for the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. festival. Attendees were encouraged to get stamps from a number of area businesses and vendors for prizes, as well as the chance to purchase or sample a number of chocolate treats from local area vendors.
Kids games corner was also offered at the Memorial Park in uptown Mount Vernon, and members of the Mount Vernon Band provided live music at the event from noon to 3 p.m.