The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Charitable Development Group (CCDG) today announced that the 13th annual Mount Vernon Chocolate Stroll will take place Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This chocolate-themed event features more than 20 participating businesses and pop-up vendors offering chocolate and chocolate-inspired products for attendees to enjoy as they stroll along Mount Vernon’s historic First Street.
All attendees will receive a map of participating vendors offering chocolate products for sample and sale. The maps double as a “passport,” challenging attendees to visit the various locations to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.
In addition, the Chocolate Stroll hosts multiple activities for kids of all ages. Kid’s games and face painting will take place in Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s events throughout the day will include crafts and M&M Bingo, and will kick off with a Story Time by local performer Kim Benesh from the newly formed children’s troupe Pinhook Players. Benesh plans to read chocolate-themed children’s books at the event beginning at 10 a.m.
This year also will include a Chocolate Making demonstration by chocolate lover Erica McConaughy at 11 a.m. in the library of the First Street Community Center, 221 First St. NE.
As patrons stroll, they are asked to participate in several Guessing Contests. Jars to sign up and add your “guess” will be located at the Information booths, the First Street Community Center, City Hall and the Visitor Center.
A Point-Five-K Fun Run will start from the City Hall parking lot at 12:15 p.m. where participants will walk, run, or stroll a third of a mile through Mount Vernon. Participants will receive an event sticker and will have the opportunity to win chocolate medals. There is a $3 registration fee for each participant, registration is accepted the day of the event, and all participants should arrive at 11:45 a.m.
Returning for a second year is the Chocolate Stroll Film Festival featuring chocolate-themed short films. Submissions are welcome and must be five minutes in length or less, be original and chocolate related. Entries are to be submitted to Kira Moore at mountvernonbijou@gmail.com These will be shown continuously throughout the festival at the Bijou, 123 Second St. SW.
“Uptown Mount Vernon is the perfect place for a festival and we all love Chocolate! Chocolate Stroll is unique because it invites attendees right into our 41 shops and restaurants and really showcases all that our town has to offer” said Chocolate Stroll Committee Chair Sherene Player. “This year’s event will include such specialties as chocolate raspberry scones, artisan bon bons, cheesecakes as well as the more traditional chocolate truffles, cupcakes, shortbreads and caramels.”
Volunteers are still needed for the event. If interested in helping out, please sign up here: https://signup.com/go/QqSgbBp