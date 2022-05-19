The Chocolate Stroll Festival is bringing back the satirical “race” it hosted for the first time in 2019. Runners and walkers of all abilities and ages are encouraged to participate in the signature “Point-Five-K Fun Run” during Chocolate Stroll.
Please note that this is NOT a 5k or a 10K. It is a Point-Five-K, which comes out to be 0.3 miles (547 yards) to run or walk. This is definitely a Fun Run for all. Since this is a Chocolate Festival, it only seemed fitting if there would be a race of any kind, it would need to be a gentle race.
The Race will start and end at the parking lot between City Hall and the Old Fire Station and it will begin at 12:15 p.m. Line up and registration will happen from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at that same location.
The route will go from the parking lot, over through Memorial Park, and then back to the parking lot. There will be volunteers and markers along the way to help participants find the route and to make sure everyone has a great time.
Gary’s is providing chocolate milk and chocolate chip granola bars for all participants and The Sweet Factory is making chocolate medals for winners in various categories. Each participant will receive a decal to show that they were a part of the 2022 Chocolate Stroll Point-Five-K Fun Run.
Participants can register ahead of time at the Visitor Center, which will save time. There is a $3 entry fee. They can also register the day of the race.