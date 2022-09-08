Iowa Valley RC&D has launched a statewide Choose Local marketing campaign to connect Iowans to local farmers and producers. Iowa has a rich farming history but in today’s busy world, many consumers find it difficult to connect with available resources and knowledge on how to support their local fruit and vegetable growers.

The Choose Local campaign consists of seven high-quality videos that feature the most common ways of accessing local, speciality crops in Iowa. The videos include: A CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture; farm-to-table restaurant; farm stand; local farmers’ market; on-farm special events; and a flower farm. Each video highlights a unique Iowan small business.

