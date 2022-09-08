Iowa Valley RC&D has launched a statewide Choose Local marketing campaign to connect Iowans to local farmers and producers. Iowa has a rich farming history but in today’s busy world, many consumers find it difficult to connect with available resources and knowledge on how to support their local fruit and vegetable growers.
The Choose Local campaign consists of seven high-quality videos that feature the most common ways of accessing local, speciality crops in Iowa. The videos include: A CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture; farm-to-table restaurant; farm stand; local farmers’ market; on-farm special events; and a flower farm. Each video highlights a unique Iowan small business.
The Choose Local campaign will run February-August, representing the time period from when consumers typically sign up for annual CSA shares, to the height of farmers markets and on-farm events in Iowa. A new video will be released each month.
“Iowa is blessed with a large diversity of local food opportunities in Iowa from a wide range of farmers and producers. We are excited to celebrate this diversity with Iowans and highlight some of the amazing farms across the state,” says Jason Grimm Iowa Valley RC&D Executive Director.
For more information about Choose Local, visit our Choose Local webpage or contact Julia DeSpain, Iowa Valley RC&D Creative Coordinator at julia@ivrcd.org. Subscribe to the Iowa Valley RC&D YouTube channel to view the Choose Local videos as they release, and follow Iowa Valley RC&D on social media.
Iowa Valley Resource, Conservation & Development (Iowa Valley RC&D) is a non-profit based in Amana, Iowa that works to grow local economies, strengthen food systems, foster protection and enhancement of natural resources by providing technical assistance, connectedness, and strategic project implementation for local Iowa producers.