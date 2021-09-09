Christine Marie Argotsinger, 61, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Oldorf Hospice House. A Celebration of Life was held 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Regal Crown, 1003 N. Washington Street, Lisbon.
Christine Marie was born June 16, 1960, in Manchester, to Richard and Charlotte (Sharp) Rempt. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1978. Christine married David John Argotsinger in 1985 at the Little Brown Church. She worked as a sheer operator for U.S. Nameplate for over 40 years.
Christine loved to fish and camp off the Cedar River with friends and family. If she wasn’t working, she was at home with her grandkids or reading a Stephen King book. Her favorite holidays were Fourth of July and Christmas when she would display her large Santa Clause collection.
She is survived by her husband, David John; her children, Brandon (Melissa) Baker, Lisa Ohlfest, and David Joseph; grandkids, Hensley, Daniel, and Waylon; mother, Charlotte and step-father Oscar Hicks; siblings, Randy Rempt, Terrie Solomn, Joe Rempt, Lu Anne Best, and Tom Kohl; step-siblings, Missy Hicks, Mindy Czarkowski, Larry Hicks and Mike Hicks; and a special friend, Anna McDanniel.
