Cindy Golding of Palo is running for House District 83.
Golding, Republican nominee for the district which represents Lisbon, Mount Vernon and other rural areas in Linn County, attended Lisbon City council meeting Monday, July 25.
Cindy Golding of Palo is running for House District 83.
Golding, Republican nominee for the district which represents Lisbon, Mount Vernon and other rural areas in Linn County, attended Lisbon City council meeting Monday, July 25.
“I grew up in a small town myself, and I know the importance of small towns,” Golding said, during an opportunity for citizens to address council on items not on the agenda. “I celebrate the work many of these small towns do.”
Golding wants to be a voice for rural Linn County.
Golding has served on the Linn County Farm Bureau board for more than 22 years. She has also owned and operated several farms, including Sweet Maple Farms, which produces Iowa maple syrup and grass horse hay.
She has also served on the Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Businesses for more than 30 years.
She has been a volunteer at her area schools for more than 30 years and served on numerous Linn County boards and commissions.
Golding and her husband raised six children, and now have 21 grandchildren. They also opened their doors to nine foreign exchange students over the years.
One of Golding’s key issues will be education and supporting area schools.
“Education is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Golding said. “For example, some students should go to college, some should go to a trade school or receive union training, and some should learn on the job. Bigger is not better. Students should learn to be responsible, productive, and contributing citizens. Strong local schools not only provide great education but are assets and economic engines for our small towns.
“As a legislator, I will always support local schools and the contribution they make to the education, and to rural economic health.”
Golding reminded the council when there was a push to have one county government for the entire Linn County she was one of the voices stopping that call, noting that small towns should have their own say on how their communities are managed.
“I will be a strong voice in Des Moines to support the voices of rural Linn County,” Golding said.
For more information about Golding, visit her website www.cindygolding.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.