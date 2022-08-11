Editor’s note: Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group nominated five groups or individuals for awards for 2022. The awards ceremony for these individuals is Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church beginning at 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon residents Rich and Deb Herrmann were named the Citizens of the Year for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group this year.

Citizens of the Year: Rich and Deb Herrmann
Richard and Debra Herrmann were named the citizens of the year for Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group’s awards.

