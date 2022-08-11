Sarah Smith asked the Mount Vernon city council to look into short-term rentals and leases in the community.
Smith said that while the state controls licensing and other restrictions on short term rentals, the state ordinance as passed allows for some restrictions on short-term rentals for health and public safety, sanitation traffic control or property maintenance.
At the very least, however, Smith would like the city to make sure that emergency contacts are collected for any short-term rentals in the community, as emergencies may happen at the properties during the 24 hours of the day, not just business hours.
Smith knows there is a short-term rental proposed for her neighborhood and is worried about situations where that property may be used, not knowing who the rentals are for each interaction.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said the city has very limited ability to enforce any ordinances pertaining to short-term rental properties.
“After a number of cities adopted rules and regulations regulating short term leasing, the State intervened and passed legislation that severely hampers the city’s ability to regulate these units,” Nosbisch said. “The City currently has asked the city attorney to review that legislation to see if there are any codes that we can adopt that would be of some benefit, but it is my understanding that our options will be limited.”
Smith was worried about the changes short term rentals could provide to their community, especially if the rental turns into a party house in the community, and knowingthe emergency contact would help citizens reach out for minor infractions before involving police.
Nosbisch said any nuisance issues, including noise or pollution at a short-term rental, would be assessed to the property owner, not the renter of said property.