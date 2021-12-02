The City of Mount Vernon approved hiring Laura Eckles as the city planner for the City of Mount Vernon for the salary of $52,000 a year.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said that part of the promotion was to value the experience that an assistant city planner had made in their first two years of service to the City of Mount Vernon, as an assistant city planner who has done two years of service would have gained a number of certifications that make them an asset to the community they work for.
Mount Vernon City Council member Eric Roudabush noted his only issue was that the salary reported only showed money earned and does not consider other benefits that were included in the package for the employee.
“I feel it’s deceptive any package on salaries for staff that doesn’t report the other benefits they have as well,” Roudabush said.
Mount Vernon City Council member Stephanie West voiced concern with a staff member earning the mid-range of their salary range on promotion, compared to being on the lower level of the salary range.
“By starting at the mid-range of the salary, that doesn’t give room for salaries to grow in the future,” West said.
That cities like Cedar Rapids and Marion are now offering sign-on bonuses for City employees, it is making it tougher to keep staff for this community, Nosbisch said. Keeping an employee for five years is the goal for the City of Mount Vernon. The range for the city planner position is similar to other communities Mount Vernon’s size as well while being competitive to larger communities like Cedar Rapids.
Eckles’ role as city planner will require her to serve as the zoning administrator; be the nuisance compliance officer for the city; make recommendations to planning and zoning commission, housing commission, and board of adjustment committees; administer the sidewalk program for the city; serve as the city’s FEMA contact in response to disasters and emergencies; assist in the preparation of the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan.